Amazon center shooting: Second murder charge added after baby dies

The man accused of shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville is now also charged with the death of her baby, who was delivered after the shooting but died days later at the hospital.

Lakeville police said 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal was pregnant when she was fatally shot while sitting in her car just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in a parking lot of the Amazon facility on the 9800 block of 217th Street West. Hospital staff delivered her baby the following evening – named "Messiah" by her family.

On Jan. 18, FOX 9 confirmed with the O’Neal family that Messiah died in the hospital.

Donte Rapheal McCray, 32, St. Louis Park, was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting. He initially claimed the shooting was accidental, but later admitted he was angry when O'Neal backed a car into him, so he pointed a gun and fired at her, charges allege.

According to charges, the couple had gotten into a fight earlier in the day over McCray's infidelity.

Following the death of Messiah, he has since been charged with a second count of second-degree murder. Each charge comes with a maximum sentence of 3-40 years.

The family held a vigil in her honor, holding bright pink balloons to match O'Neal’s vibrant personality, following the shooting.

The family has also created a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her cover expenses and funeral costs.