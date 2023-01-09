Woman shot in Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot

A 31-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car at an Amazon Fulfillment center in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West.

Police say first responders arrived on scene and provided life-saving measures before transporting the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the initial information indicates a male, known to the victim, was involved in the shooting. The man was at the scene when police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation.