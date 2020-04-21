Expand / Collapse search

Alleged serial rapist makes 1st court appearance for 2 Minneapolis cases

Updated 42 mins ago
Marcy-Holmes
FOX 9
Jory Wiebrand, 34, of Ham Lake, Minnesota is charged with criminal sexual conduct and burglary in connection with a sexual assault in Minneapolis in 2019. ( Hennepin County Jail )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alleged serial rapist charged in two separate, violent attacks in Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood last summer made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities arrested Jory Wiebrand, 34, of Ham Lake Friday in Anoka County. He was formally charged Monday with first-degree burglary and criminal predatory conduct in a June 9, 2019 break-in and with first-degree criminal sexual assault and first-degree burglary in an Aug. 7 sexual assault. The incidents occurred just blocks from each other on 4th and 5th Street Southeast. 

Ham Lake man linked to 10 sexual assaults, mostly near U of M campus

Hennepin County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a Ham Lake, Minnesota man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods of Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Twin Cities dating back to 2013.&nbsp;

Prosecutors contend they have DNA evidence connecting Wiebrand to the scenes of both crimes.  

According to the charges, Wiebrand is also suspected in at least nine other sexual assaults, assaults and burglaries that occurred between 2013 and 2020 in Anoka County and near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. 

Wiebrand briefly appeared in Hennepin County district court Tuesday. He was granted a public defender to represent him in what is expected to be a handful of sexual assault and burglary cases moving forward. No bail arguments were made, so his bail remains set at $2 million in one case and $1 million in the other. 

Minneapolis Police arrest Anoka Co. man in connection with series of sexual assaults dating back to 2013

The Minneapolis Police Department says it&nbsp;has&nbsp;arrested an Anoka County man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods and elsewhere in the Twin Cities dating back to 2013.&nbsp;

He will make his next court appearance in those two cases on May 20. In the meantime, he will have to make initial appearances on any new charges that come up before then. 

Hennepin County prosecutors said Monday additional charges could come late this week. 