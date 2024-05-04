Alexandria bank robbery suspect arrested

article

The Alexandria Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a Bremer Bank at gunpoint on Thursday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested Friday in West Fargo, North Dakota, according to law enforcement.

Police say video surveillance from local businesses and homes provided the evidence needed to identify and locate the suspect and the car he used.

The bank robbery was reported on Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect but released a photo of the suspect from bank surveillance cameras.

No injuries were reported in the robbery and the amount of cash taken was not specified.

