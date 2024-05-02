Alexandria, Minn. PD searching for suspect after bank robbery

article

Police and the FBI are investigating after a Bremer Bank was robbed in Alexandria, Minn. on Thursday.

According to Alexandria police, officers responded to a robbery in progress at a Bremer Bank in the city's downtown just before 4:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they set up a perimeter along Broadway Street and deployed a K9 to attempt to track the suspect. Police say the suspect has not been found.

Video footage of the suspect was captured at the bank, law enforcement said. The suspect reportedly had a handgun during the robbery and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are assisting Alexandria police in the investigation.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect's identity, to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.