After Monday reopening, Minnesota retail stores test the waters of curbside, pick-up business

Retail stores in Minnesota took their first steps to open for curbside and pick-up business Monday after Gov. Tim Walz expanded the businesses allowed to reopen until May 18.

For many, it will be a slow and steady change toward a full re-opening, which remains an unknown.

After 36 years in business, Grand Jete in St. Paul spent its last five weeks out of business. A dance supply store, Grand Jete had a few curbside pick-ups on the first day they were allowed to open.

“Obviously it means a lot,” said Ruthena Fink, of Grand Jete. “I’ve had to let go all of my employees, so with the advent of some additional sales and income, hopefully I’ll be able to bring back some of my staff.”

A few blocks away, the clothing store Evereve is also helping customers, even if it is just in their cars.

“It’s only gonna get busier,” said Lisa O’Shaugnessy, the manager at Evereve.

Evereve can now serve customers at their cars instead of only doing online orders.

“It was kind of boring after a while,” said Kenra Peitz, a stylist at Evereve. “We were entertaining each other, but it’s nice. Something different.”

At Mall of America, nine stores opened for pickup orders Monday as well in the north parking lot. There, stalls for curbside pickup were reserved for customers. Six more stores in the vast Bloomington mall will open for pickup orders soon too.

It’s certainly not big business, but it’s more businesses for Minnesota stores who badly need it.