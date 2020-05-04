Mall of America curbside pickup: List of stores and how to order

Mall of America is now offering curbside pickup with nine stores already participating and six more coming soon.

Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced more retail and other non-critical businesses would be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Those businesses have been closed for weeks due to the governor’s executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Walz estimated the business expansion should put about 30,000 Minnesotans back to work.

MOA STORES OFFERING CURBSIDE PICKUP

Baking Betty's

Mon - Sat, 11a.m. - 2p.m.

612.900.5587

Order Online

DSW

11a.m. - 6p.m.

952.876.0991

Order Online



Free People

952.854.9905

Order Online

Games by James

Mon - Sun, Noon - 6p.m.

952.854.4747



Legacy Toys

Mon - Sat, 11a.m. - 6p.m.

800.257.4477

Order Online

Levi’s

952.814.9980

Order Online

Lotus Beads and Jewelry

Mon - Fri, 11a.m. - 4p.m.

952.854.9951

Original Popcorn House

952.856.4999

Order Online



Nordstrom

Order Online

HOW IT WORKS

Step 1. Place your order – Make a purchase from the store using their website, app or over the phone. Once your order is placed, the store will let you know when it will be ready for pickup at the North Lot curbside pickup location.

Step 2. Arrive at MOA –Once you arrive at Mall of America, go to the North Lot subside pickup location and contact the store with your parking spot number and the make, model and color of your car.

Step 3. Receive your purchase – Your order will be delivered directly to your car.

Six more stores will be offering curbside pickup soon: BOSS, Cinnabon, Coach, Fixology, Macy’s, UGG.