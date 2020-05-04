Mall of America curbside pickup: List of stores and how to order
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mall of America is now offering curbside pickup with nine stores already participating and six more coming soon.
Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced more retail and other non-critical businesses would be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Those businesses have been closed for weeks due to the governor’s executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Walz estimated the business expansion should put about 30,000 Minnesotans back to work.
MOA STORES OFFERING CURBSIDE PICKUP
Baking Betty's
Mon - Sat, 11a.m. - 2p.m.
612.900.5587
Order Online
DSW
11a.m. - 6p.m.
952.876.0991
Order Online
Free People
952.854.9905
Order Online
Games by James
Mon - Sun, Noon - 6p.m.
952.854.4747
Legacy Toys
Mon - Sat, 11a.m. - 6p.m.
800.257.4477
Order Online
Levi’s
952.814.9980
Order Online
Lotus Beads and Jewelry
Mon - Fri, 11a.m. - 4p.m.
952.854.9951
Original Popcorn House
952.856.4999
Order Online
Nordstrom
Order Online
HOW IT WORKS
Step 1. Place your order – Make a purchase from the store using their website, app or over the phone. Once your order is placed, the store will let you know when it will be ready for pickup at the North Lot curbside pickup location.
Step 2. Arrive at MOA –Once you arrive at Mall of America, go to the North Lot subside pickup location and contact the store with your parking spot number and the make, model and color of your car.
Step 3. Receive your purchase – Your order will be delivered directly to your car.
Six more stores will be offering curbside pickup soon: BOSS, Cinnabon, Coach, Fixology, Macy’s, UGG.