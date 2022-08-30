9-month-old baby found safe in Wisconsin after being taken in Shakopee

The 9-month-old baby and the woman accused of taking him in Shakopee on Tuesday have been found safe.

The baby, who is in protective custody, was taken by his mother at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. They were both last seen at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee and left the area on foot on Tuesday afternoon but their direction of travel was unknown.

The baby and 25-year-old mother were located by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at about 5:01 a.m. on Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin. The baby was found unharmed and is safe.

The mom is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota, the sheriff's office said.

"This matter is still under investigation, and we know that people have a lot of questions about this incident," said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. "Many of these questions will be addressed in the charging documents."

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details.

The original story is below.

A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Scott and Carver counties for a missing 9-month-old boy who police say was taken by his mother, who officials say doesn't have custody of the child.

According to the alert, the missing child, Jahki Forester, is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie.

Authorities are also looking for a 25-year-old female named Zenitra Lee (who also goes by Forester), who is 5-foot, 8-inches with black hair. She is believed to be wearing a black bandanna, leggings, a light gray tank top, and a hoodie with a Patagonia backpack and sandals.

The alert from the state says Zenitra is the mother of Jahki and Jahki was under protective custody. Both were last seen at the government center in Shakopee and left the area on foot. However, an earlier alert from the sheriff's office said the woman could have access to two vehicles including a 2012 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee (license number EVT766) and a 2015 blue Kia Optima (HVU436).