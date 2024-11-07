8 years later, deputies still searching for answers in MN hunter's slaying

The Brief Eight years after Terry Brisk's murder, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its appeal for information to help solve the case. Brisk, 43, was killed on his property in Little Falls with his own rifle. Authorities are still seeking tips and are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



On the eighth anniversary of his murder, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office is again putting out a plea to the public for answers in the killing of Minnesota hunter Terry Brisk.

Background

Terrance "Terry" Brisk, 43, was found dead on Nov. 7, 2016 from a gunshot wound caused by his own rifle on his family's property off Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road northeast of Little Falls.

Brisk was out hunting on his property before being killed. and deputies believe Brisk had some type of interaction with the suspect before being shot.

Brisk's gun was found in a separate location from his body and deputies say the evidence makes it clear the shooting wasn't an accident or a suicide.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen told FOX 9 in the past that it's possible the killer was someone trespassing on Brisk's property who Brisk had confronted. But, at the same time, investigators aren't able to rule out that the suspect may be someone who knew Brisk.

Terry Brisk

Recent developments

In 2022, authorities released new information about a blue van that had been spotted in the area around the time Brisk was killed. That tip brought in a slew of new tips for investigators.

Last year, authorities announced they were using new technology to retest evidence in the case.

Still, despite those efforts, eight years later, no suspect has been identified.

Reward for tips

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reminds the public there is a reward available for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The reward stands at $30,000.

Anyone with information that could help authorities close this case are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233 or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.