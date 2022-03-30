Terry Brisk murder tips pour in after van info announcement

The unsolved murder of Terry Brisk remains fresh on the mind of Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

"I can’t go anywhere without being asked about this case," Larsen told FOX 9.

More than five years later, no arrests have been made in Brisk’s killing.

Terrance "Terry" Brisk, 43, was found shot to death with his own rifle on his family's property off Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road northeast of Little Falls on Nov. 7, 2016 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Brisk was hunting at the time.

His gun was discovered in a separate location from his body.

"We know it’s not a suicide. We know it’s not a stray round. This was up close and personal," said Larsen.

Investigators are now releasing new information regarding a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area of Hawthorne and Jewel Roads when Brisk was killed.

"Early on, we got a tip about a blue van and we investigated it. Here we are five years later, and now the same tip is resurfacing, but this time, it’s from multiple sources," said Larsen, who is continuing to ask for the public’s help in this case.

"Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you," Larsen said on Friday.

Since releasing the news more tips have poured into the sheriff’s office, and the list of people investigators are looking at has shrunk over the years.

"Did we have people of interest early on? Yeah, I would say we had a handful. But we have definitely narrowed it down," said Larsen.

He thinks two scenarios could be likely in this case.

"(Scenario) one: This might be a person that was trespassing on the property, and maybe they were confronted by Terry. Scenario two: Maybe this was someone who was very close to Terry, who Terry trusted," Larsen said.

In order to find out exactly what happened, investigators need help from the community and the public at large.

"Is it possible we could make a circumstantial arrest? Absolutely. But at the end of the day, we only have one chance at this. We want to get it right," said Larsen.

The FBI and the Minnesota BCA continue to assist Morrison County in the investigation.

A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.

Tips can be provided to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.