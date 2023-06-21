8-year-old girl shot in St. Paul Tuesday night

An 8-year-old girl was shot in St. Paul late Tuesday night, resulting in injuries that have her in the hospital, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department say it responded to the 800 block of Bradley St. around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday following the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the 8-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to Regions Hospital, and authorities believe her injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Currently the shooting circumstances and a possible suspect remains under investigation.