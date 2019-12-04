66-year-old pedestrian killed, 26-year-old man arrested in Bloomington, Minnesota crash

Police arrested a 26-year-old Burnsville, Minnesota in connection with a crash Tuesday night that killed a pedestrian.

The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that a pedestrian was crossing 98th Street near the intersection of Newton Avenue when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The victim, identified as Donald Johnson, 66, of Bloomington, died at the scene.

Police arrested the driver on probable cause for DUI criminal vehicular homicide. The suspect, who has not been formally charged, has a previous DWI conviction from 2014.

The Bloomington Police Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.