Isanti wedding venue closure sends wedding planners scrambling

Katelyn Stalboerger was looking forward to marrying her fiancé in a barn out in the country, but now her dream wedding has turned into a nightmare.

"I think I'm more sad just because I had this day in my mind of what it was going to look like and that all came crashing down really fast in one email," Stalboerger told FOX 9.

Stalboerger says the couple booked Circle B Wedding and Events in Isanti a year ago and paid more than $10,000 up front.

But on Sunday night, less than two weeks away from their wedding day, Stalboerger says she received an email telling them the venue would be closing effective immediately.

The email also said no one is available to take calls or emails, and didn't mention anything about a refund.

"Honestly, at first I thought it was a scam. I realized it wasn't a scam when their website was gone and shortly after they deleted all of their social media," said Stalboerger

Mikayla Minikus says she and her fiance saved up for a year to book Circle B for their wedding on June 1.

Now like Stalboerger, they are scrambling to find another venue they can afford.

"I'm devastated. I don't know how to feel. My heart, it's just broken. You dream about this as a little girl and you don't ever think that this would happen and it happened," said Minikus.

Stalboerger posted an emotional video on Tik Tok about her experience, which has more than a million views. But she doesn't want what happened to cast a shadow on her special day.

"We've come to terms at this point that it's not going to be maybe the picturesque day that we had in our minds, but as long as we get married, it will be perfect," said Stalboerger.

Stalboerger is from Sartell, but she is trying to manage all this from college in Alabama.

FOX 9 reached out to the owners of Circle B, but did not hear back.