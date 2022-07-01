6 teens hurt in Ham Lake crash
HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says six teenagers were injured when the car they were driving hit a tree in Ham Lake, Minnesota.
Authorities say around 11:03 p.m. Thursday night the vehicle with the teens crashed near the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast while traveling at a high rate of speed.
Four of the teens were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Two others were flown by Life Link to North Memorial. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.