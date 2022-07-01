Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti Co. crash; 11 others hurt

A three-car crash in Isanti County left an infant with life-threatening injuries, Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old, with two child passengers including the infant, were both traveling east on Highway 95 near 310th Ave Northeast in North Branch Township around 4:45 p.m.

Authorities say when the Mazda slowed down to make a left hand turn the Dodge failed to take the bypass lane and struck the Mazda from behind, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic.

The Mazda was then hit by and oncoming Toyota Camry driven by a 71-year-old. There were two additional passengers in the Toyota, another 71-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The Dodge eventually wound up in the ditch and the Toyota in the westbound lanes facing east.

No one in the Dodge or the Toyota has serious injuries, but an infant in the Mazda was taken to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.