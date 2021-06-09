$5,000 reward for info in arson at Brooklyn Park shopping center

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of two people who set fire to stores at a Brooklyn Park shopping center in April.

ATF investigators determined three businesses – De Armour Nails, Kelly’s Diamond Realty and Top 2 Bottom Fashions – at the K&J Shopping Center on Brookdale Drive North were all damaged by arson on April 19.

Surveillance cameras captured two people with gasoline canisters pouring a liquid inside the businesses and then lighting fires, causing flames to spread throughout the building.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact ATF. Tips can be submitted by calling Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting anonymously via www.ReportIt.com to "ATF – St. Paul Field Division" as the reporting agency.