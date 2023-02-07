Man killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on icy Wisconsin highway

A 49-year-old man was killed in Wisconsin when a box truck struck him while he was helping a woman whose car was stuck on the side of the highway.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old man, identified as Douglas Whaley, was helping the woman whose car went into the ditch on State Highway 35 during icy conditions on Monday night. A truck being driven by a 44-year-old from Texas then hit Whaley’s car.

The truck then struck another car driven by a 24-year-old from Prescott, Wisconsin. Allina EMS took Whaley to the hospital, where he later died.

A 13-year-old who was in Whaley’s truck at the time of the crash was also taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

A 3-week-old infant was in the second car the truck struck. They were also taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.