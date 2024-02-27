4 shot, 1 killed at Minneapolis crime hotspot

Four people were shot, and one was killed, at a known crime hotspot in Minneapolis, that was the site of a previous mass shooting last summer.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired along East Franklin Avenue near Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood.

At the scene, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers found three victims who had been shot. One victim, a man, didn't have a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where police say they are now considered stable.

The third victim had what police said was a non-life-threatening injury.

As police investigated at the scene, a fourth victim showed up at a hospital with gunshot injuries. Officers say that person is also expected to survive their injuries. Police believe all four victims are adults.

Crime scene tape was set up along East Franklin Avenue just west of Chicago Avenue. Police say the shooting took place along the sidewalk and alleyway next to a market. That's the exact same spot where eight people were shot last August on East Franklin.

Chief O'Hara says the area is a known crime hotspot and violence is typically driven by problems related to drug sales. O'Hara says the city has put resources into fighting crime at that location but says flare-ups still happen.

The investigation into Tuesday's shooting is ongoing.