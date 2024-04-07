4 minors arrested after shots fired and police pursuit in north metro

article

Multiple minors were taken into custody on Saturday after shots were fired, sparking a police pursuit from Brooklyn Park to Champlin.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to Willowstone Park in Brooklyn Park at 10:45 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Once officers arrived, several cars were fleeing the area at high rates of speed. A handgun was thrown from one of the cars.

Police attempted a traffic stop on one of the cars, but the driver fled and a police pursuit ensued. Police pursued the suspects north on West River Road into Champlin, where the car crashed in a roundabout at Hayden Lake Road, law enforcement said.

Two minors were arrested after the crash, and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They also had two handguns in their possession.

Officers that stayed at Willowstone Park canvassed the area and found two more minors who were involved in the shooting. They were then arrested, police said.

Police say through their investigation they found that the group gathered inside the Willowstone Park community building. Police found evidence of gunfire inside and outside the building. There was damage to the building and over 30 shell casings were found.

No injuries from gunfire were reported.