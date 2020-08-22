4 arrested, deputy punched after fight breaks out in crowd in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota

Four people were arrested after a fight broke out in a large crowd early Saturday morning in Spicer, Minnesota.

According to the Kandiohi County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:10 a.m. authorities responded to reports of multiple fights outside of Zorbaz in Spicer. When they arrived, deputies learned that a firearm may be involved. Authorities also saw a group of about 50 people, many of whom were fighting. As they tried to disperse the crowd, a deputy was punched.

Once one fight was subdued, another fight began on the other end of the parking lot, where one person ended up being tazed.

Four people were arrested, including three women and one man.

The case is still under investigation.