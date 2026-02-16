I-394 construction resumes next weekend: Delays expected
(FOX 9) - Drivers should prepare for "significant" delays as construction resumes on I-394 next Sunday.
I-394 construction details
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the $67 million project is focusing on fixing bridges, ramps and pavement while also improving accessibility.
Starting Sunday, the Penn Avenue bridge over I-394 will be closed.
As a detour, drivers can use North Wayzata Boulevard to cross Theodore Wirth Parkway, leading to South Wayzata Boulevard.
Expect lane closures on I-394 westbound, which will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 in Golden Valley. The E-ZPass option will not be available on the impacted stretch.
The backstory:
MnDOT started the initial phase of the construction project in July.
Additional closures
What we know:
Sporadic closures will occur along I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.
The Park Place Boulevard/Xenia Avenue ramp in St. Louis Park will also close, with a detour option from Louisiana Avenue to Wayzata Boulevard.
Later this month, I-394 will shut down for a weekend in both directions between Highway 100 and I-94. Drivers can use Highway 169 to I-694 as a workaround.
What's next:
Construction is expected to continue through the fall.