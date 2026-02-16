Expand / Collapse search
I-394 construction resumes next weekend: Delays expected

By
Published  February 16, 2026 9:20pm CST
Traffic
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Construction on I-394 will resume next Sunday, causing delays.
    • Expect ramp, lane and bridge closures, including the Penn Avenue bridge.
    • The project aims to improve bridges, ramps, pavement and accessibility.

(FOX 9) - Drivers should prepare for "significant" delays as construction resumes on I-394 next Sunday.

I-394 construction details

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the $67 million project is focusing on fixing bridges, ramps and pavement while also improving accessibility.

Starting Sunday, the Penn Avenue bridge over I-394 will be closed.

As a detour, drivers can use North Wayzata Boulevard to cross Theodore Wirth Parkway, leading to South Wayzata Boulevard.

Expect lane closures on I-394 westbound, which will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 in Golden Valley. The E-ZPass option will not be available on the impacted stretch.

The backstory:

MnDOT started the initial phase of the construction project in July.

Additional closures

What we know:

Sporadic closures will occur along I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

The Park Place Boulevard/Xenia Avenue ramp in St. Louis Park will also close, with a detour option from Louisiana Avenue to Wayzata Boulevard.

Later this month, I-394 will shut down for a weekend in both directions between Highway 100 and I-94. Drivers can use Highway 169 to I-694 as a workaround.

What's next:

Construction is expected to continue through the fall.

