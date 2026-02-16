I-394 construction resumes next weekend: Delays expected

The Brief Construction on I-394 will resume next Sunday, causing delays. Expect ramp, lane and bridge closures, including the Penn Avenue bridge. The project aims to improve bridges, ramps, pavement and accessibility.



Drivers should prepare for "significant" delays as construction resumes on I-394 next Sunday.

I-394 construction details

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the $67 million project is focusing on fixing bridges, ramps and pavement while also improving accessibility.

Starting Sunday, the Penn Avenue bridge over I-394 will be closed.

As a detour, drivers can use North Wayzata Boulevard to cross Theodore Wirth Parkway, leading to South Wayzata Boulevard.

Expect lane closures on I-394 westbound, which will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 in Golden Valley. The E-ZPass option will not be available on the impacted stretch.

The backstory:

MnDOT started the initial phase of the construction project in July.

Additional closures

What we know:

Sporadic closures will occur along I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

The Park Place Boulevard/Xenia Avenue ramp in St. Louis Park will also close, with a detour option from Louisiana Avenue to Wayzata Boulevard.

Later this month, I-394 will shut down for a weekend in both directions between Highway 100 and I-94. Drivers can use Highway 169 to I-694 as a workaround.

What's next:

Construction is expected to continue through the fall.