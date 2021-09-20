3 stabbed in suspected domestic incident in Crystal

Three people were injured in a domestic-related stabbing in Crystal, Minnesota early Monday morning.

The Crystal Police Department responded to a 911 call of someone screaming for help. When officers arrived, they found two women and a man suffering from knife wounds.

The parties were treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is being investigated as a domestic violence incident and the man who was injured has been detained pending formal charges, according to police.

Police said the incident is not believed to be random and there is no danger to the public.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Crystal Police Department tip line at 763-531-1014.