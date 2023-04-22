Expand / Collapse search
3 hurt, 1 critically injured after semi-truck crash on Highway 14 near Rochester

By FOX 9 Staff
The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states a semi-truck driver rear-ended three vehicles stopped at a red light on eastbound Highway 14 near 10th Avenue.

(FOX 9)

BYRON, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a semi-truck driver rear-ended multiple vehicles on High 14 near Rochester Friday morning, according to authorities. 

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states a semi-truck driver rear-ended three vehicles stopped at a red light on eastbound Highway 14 near 10th Avenue just before 11 a.m. in Olmsted County

The semi-truck driver, a 51-year-old from Miami, Florida, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 49-year-old driver and 68-year-old passenger, both from Wisconsin, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital in Rochester for treatment. 

A 35-year-old driver from Byron, Minnesota, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. 

A 53-year-old driver from Mankato involved in the crash was not injured. 

The Minnesota State Patrol did not say what caused the crash, but alcohol is not a factor, and the road conditions were dry.

The crash happened near a construction zone for a safety improvement project on Highway 14, which was set to begin on April 17. The project would create a J-turn, allowing drivers on the highway to turn left onto County Road 3, but preventing drivers on the county road from crossing Highway 14 or turning left. To learn more about the project, click here.