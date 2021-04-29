3-day George Floyd commemoration to feature rally, day of action and celebration

article

Over three consecutive days at the end of May, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will host a series of events to commemorate Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on Memorial Day 2020 during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Now-fired officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in the case in April 2021.

Starting Sunday, May 23 and ending Tuesday, May 25, the foundation will host what they are calling a "series of positive community events," focused in Minneapolis.

Sunday, May 23: Peaceful rally and march

Organizers say a rally and march downtown will be led by Floyd’s family and other families of victims who have been killed by law enforcement.

"We will be educating attendees on important action items that they can take to help bring about transformative change in their own communities," organizers said in a release.

When: Sunday, May 23, 4 p.m.

Location: Downtown Minneapolis

Monday, May 24: Virtual day of action

This all-day event is "designed to mobilize people to get and stay involved in the fight for justice," organizers say.

The day of action will encourage people to use social media, contact local officials and engage in their communities.

When: Monday, May 24, all day

Location: Everywhere

Tuesday, May 25: Celebration of life and remembrance

Featuring special guests and musical performances, the day-long celebration will also feature locally-owned business by hosting a food truck alley and vendor expo.

The goal, organizers say, is to "celebrate life through Black culture, art and history."

When: Tuesday, May 25, 10 a.m. - 5p.m.

Location: Powderhorn Park