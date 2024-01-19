2024 Presidential Primary: How to cast your vote in Minnesota

Voting for the presidential primary has begun, and Minnesotans can now cast their ballot for who they would like their preferred political party to nominate as a candidate for president in the general election in November.

Minnesota’s primary is happening on "Super Tuesday" – or March 5 – but voting beforehand can be done in person, or by the request of a mail-in ballot, beginning Jan. 19.

To do so, a registered voter must request the ballot of the party of their choice. Major political parties in Minnesota include Democrat, Republican and the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential primary.

Once cast, a ballot can be tracked electronically throughout the process.



Democratic leadership has signaled that incumbent Joe Biden will be its preferred nomination, though former Rep. Dean Phillips has declared his intent to run against him.



Since 2019, Phillips has served Minnesota's third congressional district, which encompasses the western suburbs of the Twin Cities, such as Bloomington, Minnetonka, Edina, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie. Since leaving Congress, Phillips has since created a Dean Phillips for President website and campaign.



Meanwhile, three leading Republican presidential candidates are all trying to build support for their campaigns.

Latest polls currently show Trump with a clear lead, with Haley in second and DeSantis a distant third.

In November 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued its order to dismiss the case on the bipartisan constitutional challenge of former president Donald Trump’s status on the 2024 ballot.

Trump has faced similar challenges in several other states.

Register to vote

You can check your voter registration or register to vote here.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location.

To register at your polling place on Election Day (or at an early voting location), you need to bring one of the following for proof of residence:

• ID with current name and address

• Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

• Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

• Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

• Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

• U.S. Passport

• U.S. Military or Veteran ID

• Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

• Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

• Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on an electronic device):

• Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

• Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

• Current student fee statement

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address – known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters, but you can’t vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

Finding a polling place

You can double-check where you're voting by looking up your polling place here.

Election security

On Jan. 18, the state’s top officials – including Secretary of State Steve Simon – held a press conference offering a look ahead to the 2024 presidential election, including updates on election security, election worker recruitment, and voter outreach initiatives.



"This will be Minnesota’s second presidential primary of the modern era," Simon said during the press conference. "Voting from home is highly secure – in Minnesota we have three layers of security. When you order a ballot, you will have to provide some sort of personal ID. Second, you have to sign one of the envelopes, and get a witness to sign as well … Unless all three things are there, it will not be counted."

Simon also warned about the concern of AI amplifying existing threats to election security, which Minnesota election officials will guard against.

"We are ahead of the curve," Simon said. "Last legislative session we passed a law making it illegal to create a deep fake to disseminate information within 90 days of an election," Simon said.