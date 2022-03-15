20 candidates enter race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

The race for the First Congressional District is crowded as 20 candidates are seeking to replace the late Jim Hagedorn.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing, with 10 Republicans, eight Democrats, and two candidates from Minnesota's two marijuana parties filing for the election. Among the names is Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn's widow, and the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Carnahan was ousted from office last year after falling under increased scrutiny following the arrest of her donor and friend Anthony Lazzaro on sex trafficking charges.

Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Republican, filed 3/1/2022

Ken Navitsky, Republican filed 3/3/2022

Richard W. Painter, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/4/2022

Brad Finstad, Republican, filed 3/7/2022

Jeremy Munson, Republican, filed 3/7/2022

Kevin Kocina, Republican, filed 3/8/2022

Richard B. Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now, filed 3/8/2022

George H. Kalberer, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/9/2022

Roger Ungemach, Republican, filed 3/9/2022

Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/9/2022

Jeff Ettinger, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/10/2022

Matt Benda, Republican, filed 3/10/2022

Rick DeVoe, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/10/2022

J.R. Ewing, Republican, filed 3/11/2022

Warren Lee Anderson, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/11/2022

Jennifer Carnahan, Republican, filed 3/14/2022

James Rainwater, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/14/2022

Nels Pierson, Republican, filed 3/14/2022

Candice Deal-Bartell, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/15/2022

Haroun McClellan, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis, filed 3/15/2022