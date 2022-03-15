20 candidates enter race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District
(FOX 9) - The race for the First Congressional District is crowded as 20 candidates are seeking to replace the late Jim Hagedorn.
Tuesday was the deadline for filing, with 10 Republicans, eight Democrats, and two candidates from Minnesota's two marijuana parties filing for the election. Among the names is Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn's widow, and the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.
Carnahan was ousted from office last year after falling under increased scrutiny following the arrest of her donor and friend Anthony Lazzaro on sex trafficking charges.
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Republican, filed 3/1/2022
- Ken Navitsky, Republican filed 3/3/2022
- Richard W. Painter, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/4/2022
- Brad Finstad, Republican, filed 3/7/2022
- Jeremy Munson, Republican, filed 3/7/2022
- Kevin Kocina, Republican, filed 3/8/2022
- Richard B. Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now, filed 3/8/2022
- George H. Kalberer, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/9/2022
- Roger Ungemach, Republican, filed 3/9/2022
- Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/9/2022
- Jeff Ettinger, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/10/2022
- Matt Benda, Republican, filed 3/10/2022
- Rick DeVoe, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/10/2022
- J.R. Ewing, Republican, filed 3/11/2022
- Warren Lee Anderson, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/11/2022
- Jennifer Carnahan, Republican, filed 3/14/2022
- James Rainwater, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/14/2022
- Nels Pierson, Republican, filed 3/14/2022
- Candice Deal-Bartell, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, filed 3/15/2022
- Haroun McClellan, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis, filed 3/15/2022
