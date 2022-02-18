Congressman Jim Hagedorn passes away Thursday

In a Facebook post, Jennifer Carnahan announced her husband, Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away Thursday night.

"It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night," Carnahan wrote.

Hagedorn, who has represented Minnesota’s first congressional district, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2019.

House Minority leader Kurt Daudt said of Hagedorn's passing, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations. House Republicans send our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, all of his family, staff, and loved ones during this difficult time."