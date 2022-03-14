Former State GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan announces run for Congress

Jennifer Carnahan, the former chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota who resigned under pressure last summer, is running for the southern Minnesota congressional seat last occupied by her late husband Jim Hagedorn.

"I’m running to honor my husband’s wish that I run for, and win, his seat. Jim fought so hard to put Minnesota first. I promise you I will continue his fight," Carnahan wrote in her announcement tweet Monday morning.

Carnahan has the most name recognition of the nine Republican candidates contesting the May 24 primary. She was the first Asian American woman to run either major party in Minnesota, serving as the state's Republican Party chair from 2017-2021. Over that time, Republicans gained three congressional seats in rural Minnesota but lost two suburban seats to Democrats..

Her tenure ended in controversy in the aftermath of the arrest of her close friend of her friend and political operative Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges last August. Carnahan denied "knowledge or involvement" in Lazzaro’s alleged crimes.

With her chairwomanship under threat, several former party staffers came forward with allegations that, under Carnahan’s leadership, the state party had become a toxic workplace, with pervasive verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment.

Carnahan held to power for several days while her support on the Minnesota GOP's executive board eroded. Then, she cast the deciding vote to give herself a $38,000 severance, clearing the way for her resignation.



In her press release, Carnahan aligned herself with former President Donald Trump.



"Like President Trump, I am a businesswoman and fighter. Here in Minnesota, I disrupted the status quo and brought the Republican Party back to relevance. Now, I ask for the support of southern Minnesota to do the same in Washington," she said.



The primary for the seat will be held on May 24 primary, with the general election occurring on Aug. 9. The winner will fill the rest of Hagedorn's term, which runs through the end of this year.

Carnahan will be the 16th candidate candidate to file for the special election. State Rep. Jeremy Munson and former state Rep. Brad Finstad are also running on the Republican side.

Advertisement

On the Democratic side, former Hormel chief executive Jeff Ettinger has filed to run. So too has Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's administration.