2 Rochester police officers hit by vehicle while responding to call

The Brief Two Rochester police officers were injured Sunday night when they were hit by a car while responding to a call on foot. Both officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. What led up to the crash is under investigation.



Two officers with the Rochester Police Department were injured Sunday night when they were hit by a vehicle while responding to a call, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rochester officers hit by car

The backstory:

The State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:11 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Elton Hills Drive NW in Rochester. A 2018 Honda Pilot being driving by an 18-year-old man was heading westbound when it collided with a 2025 Chevy Tahoe, and the two officers on foot.

Rochester police say the two officers were outside their squad when a vehicle on the street hit them.

Non-life threatening injuries

What we know:

The State Patrol identified the officers as 51-year-old James Logan and 22-year-old Preston Satzke. Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

The State Patrol says what led up to the crash is under investigation. The road was snowy and ice at the time of the incident.