Minneapolis cold case murder trial: Opening statements begin Tuesday

Opening statements in the trial of a man charged in a 1993 murder in Minneapolis began Tuesday morning, with the victim's mom expected to be called as the first witness.

Jerry Westrom, an Isanti hockey dad and businessman, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Jeanne Childs, who was stabbed to death inside an upper-floor apartment of Horn Towers on Pillsbury Avenue in South Minneapolis in June 1993.

Westrom was arrested 25 years after Childs, a known sex owrker, was found dead in her apartment.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence at the crime scene matched DNA that investigators swabbed from a napkin that Westrom used and discarded at a hockey game. However, defense attorneys for Westrom say authorities have the wrong guy and that other evidence points to another suspect.

A jury of 15 was seated on Monday, with opening statements starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.