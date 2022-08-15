Full jury seated in 1993 cold case murder trial in Minneapolis

A full jury has now been seated for a trial in the cold case murder of a Minneapolis woman who was found stabbed to death inside her apartment nearly 30 years ago.

Hockey dad and Isanti businessman Jerry Westrom faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Jeanne Childs at Horns Towers off Pillsbury Avenue in June 1993.

Westrom was arrested 25 years after Childs, a known prostitute, was found stabbed to death inside her apartment.

Jeanne Childs was found stabbed to death at a bloody crime scene inside an apartment at Horn Towers off Pillsbury Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence at the crime scene matched DNA that investigators swabbed from a napkin that Westrom used and discarded at a hockey game.

However, defense attorneys for Westrom say authorities have the wrong guy and that other evidence points to another suspect.

Jury selection in the trial began last Monday. Opening arguments are now scheduled for Tuesday morning.