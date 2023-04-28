18-year-old victim identified in Brooklyn Center shooting

article

The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday night has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 18-year-old Trevon Malik Bowman of Brooklyn Park suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death is a homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting on April 24 shortly before 9 p.m. and found Bowman lying in the street on Unity Avenue North near Ponds Drive North.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. The circumstances that led up to the death are not yet known. Brooklyn Park police have not announced any arrests.