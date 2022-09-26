15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.

The BMW was spotted around 1 p.m. by Ramsey County deputies near Seventh Street East and Atlantic Street in St. Paul. The driver sped away from deputies but was spotted a short time later, driving recklessly in Maple Grove.

The BMW driver was able to get away again, this time being joined by another stolen vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz.

Deputies say the two drivers sped eastbound down I-94 while being tracked by Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras.

Ultimately, the drivers ended up back in St. Paul, avoiding a stop-stick deployment by police in the process. The chase ended when the stolen BMW exited on McKnight Road, went careening over a median, and crashed into a minivan driven by a 45-year-old woman. That woman was hurt and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the 15-year-old driver, who deputies say has a long criminal record, was arrested. Another person in the vehicle was also taken into custody. Deputies are still looking for two others involved in the incident.