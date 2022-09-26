Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:07PM
RAW: Suspect flees on foot after hopping curb in SUV, crashing into minivan

Minnesota Department of Transportation camera footage captured a suspect fleeing in an SUV that jumps a curb and crashes into a minivan (at about the 1-minute mark) in the area of Interstate 94 and McKnight Road North. Two people then run from the vehicle, with the camera following one person who runs across the freeway toward the 3M building in Maplewood, where he appears to have been taken into custody.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.

The BMW was spotted around 1 p.m. by Ramsey County deputies near Seventh Street East and Atlantic Street in St. Paul. The driver sped away from deputies but was spotted a short time later, driving recklessly in Maple Grove.

The BMW driver was able to get away again, this time being joined by another stolen vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz.

Deputies say the two drivers sped eastbound down I-94 while being tracked by Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras.

Ultimately, the drivers ended up back in St. Paul, avoiding a stop-stick deployment by police in the process. The chase ended when the stolen BMW exited on McKnight Road, went careening over a median, and crashed into a minivan driven by a 45-year-old woman. That woman was hurt and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the 15-year-old driver, who deputies say has a long criminal record, was arrested. Another person in the vehicle was also taken into custody. Deputies are still looking for two others involved in the incident.