Minnesota State Fair announces new attraction for 2023

With less than a month to go before the Minnesota State Fair, the excitement around the event is starting to grow. Many of the classic events and activities that draw crowds every year will still be there, but there will be plenty of new opportunities as well. The State Fair just announced some of their new attractions and exhibits for 2023. New aspects vary from fun games to necessary accessibility improvements.

Here are some things you can look forward to this year:

Sweet & Selfie Experience

This sweet interactive exhibit makes for a great photo-op! Full of larger-than-life candy, fair goers can have a fun experience while learning some fun facts about candy.

Located in the North End Event Center, north of Murphy Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Labor Day).

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway

The busyness of the State Fair can be overwhelming for some, so to try and better accommodate those with sensory sensitivities, there will be a morning of reduced light brightness and sound volume on – Monday, Aug. 28. For more resources and information about attending the State Fair with sensory-processing challenges, visit the Accessibility Guide website page at mnstatefair.org/general-info/accessibility-guide/#sensory

Located at Mighty Midway & Kidway. Monday, Aug. 28: 9-11 a.m. at Kidway; 10 a.m. to noon at Mighty Midway.

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick comes to the State Fair with fun for the whole family. This nine-hole course is based off State Fair landmarks like the Space Tower, Haunted House, Giant Slide and more.

Located at the North End, north of Murphy Avenue and The Hangar, east of Underwood Street. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (8 p.m. Labor Day; ticket sales close at 7:30 p.m.).

Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park

La Raza 95.7 FM, Minnesota’s top Latino radio stations, will host a festival representing Latin American cultures in Minnesota. Musicians, dancers and local artists, and community leaders, will be featured throughout the day.

Located at Dan Patch Park, south of the Grandstand and west of the Grandstand Ramp. Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Universally Designed Changing Restroom with Hoist by Momentum Refresh

Momentum Refresh is the nation’s first fully accessible, universally designed, mobile restroom offering a safe and comfortable personal care. A team of trained professionals will be available to inform guests about the amenities.

Located on the east side of Cosgrove Street, north of Lee Avenue. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).

50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest

More than 17,000 people have auditioned for this popular showcase of Minnesota’s most talented. Watch to see who will win the grand prize of $20,000.

Located at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell Aug. 24-Sept. 2 (6 p.m.) and at the Grandstand Sept. 3 (7:30 p.m.).

Naturalization Ceremonies & Oaths of Allegiance

Celebrate with more than 50 citizenship candidates from more than a dozen countries will take the Oath of Allegiance and officially become citizens of the United States.

Located at International Bazaar Stage. Monday & Wednesday, Aug. 28 & 30, 9 a.m.

Future Projections’ Canopy/Calliope

This immersive art installation presented by Future Projections is designed to delight and enchant the senses through "light painting" and photo collages that light up the ground and the leafy canopy above.

Located just south of the Grandstand, east of the Grandstand Ramp. Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, Aug. 28, 29 & 30, at dusk or approximately 9 p.m. for 1 hour (weather permitting).

Oink Booth – A New Look

The Oink Booth has been revamped to reflect a real modern-day pig barn. The newly constructed booth has more educational games and interactive activities about pigs in Minnesota. Oink Booth favorites will continue to be a part of the exhibit.

Located at the Robert A. Christensen Pavilion, northeast corner.

Theater Day at Dan Patch Park: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR.

"Madagascar." ETC Productions, in partnership with Apple Valley High School, presents this lively one-hour show based on a DreamWorks favorite.

Located at Dan Patch Park, south of the Grandstand and west of the Grandstand Ramp. Performances are Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (1 hour); 1 p.m. performance is audio-described.

Two New Kidway Rides

Beach Shack: This shack ride spins, dips and tilts.

Pump & Jump: Kids can get a rush as they climb up and drop.

Located at Kidway.

Gate 9 on Como Avenue – Redeveloped

Fair guests who enter on the south side will experience a new Gate 9 area – more accessible entrance and exit gates; expanded bike lot; added sidewalks; spacious wheelchair, scooter and stroller rental, benches and art sculptures.

Located on Como Avenue, just east of the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

New Competition Themes

Quilt On-A-Stick – "The Fair at First Light"

Cake Decorating – "Roadside Attractions"

Decorated Cookies – "Shoes"

Decorated Cupcakes – "Pets"

Minnesota State Fair Flower Show – "Minnesota Loves Summer" Aug. 28 and 29.+

Minnesota State Florists Association’s Floralpalooza

FFA Landscape Design and Construction – "Landscape for Color."

Entries will be on display in the *Creative Activities Building, the +Agriculture Horticulture Building or outside the ^CHS Miracle of Birth Center. Hours vary.

New Livestock and Agriculture Competitions

FFA Agricultural Mechanics Competitions: Small Engines Build Off timed contest (Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.), Wood Construction Build (Saturday, Sept. 2 in two-hour slots.), and a Weld Off (Sunday, Sept. 3 in 90-minute slots).

FFA Vegetable & Potato: Many new vegetable categories displayed in the Agriculture Horticulture Building on Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 2 & 3.

FFA Poultry: Chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and other poultry breeds will be judged Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m., in the Poultry Barn.

FFA Rabbits: Dozens of small and large rabbit breeds will be judged Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m., in the Poultry Barn.

Open Class Sheep – All Other Hair Breeds: Friday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., in the Sheep Barn.

Located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building and the Poultry and Sheep barns. Dates and times vary for specific competitions and exhibitions.

History Walking Tour: 5 New Stops

The History Walking Tour, a two-mile, 12-stop self-guided exploration of some of the State Fair’s most historically significant spots. New stops include: the Bandshell, Farm Boys’ Camp, Fairborne, Judging Arena, and Parade.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Little Farm Hands Celebrates 20 Years

Now in its 20th year, the Little Farm Hands exhibit is where kids can experience the agricultural process through activities especially for ages 3-10.

Located south of Lee Avenue on the west side of Cooper Street. Open daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mighty Midway & Kidway Fun Card

This year, Mighty Midway & Kidway ride & game tickets will be loaded onto a Fun Card rather than given as paper tickets. Every time you ride a ride or play a game, you’ll scan your card and the appropriate number of tickets will be deducted from the card.

Located at Mighty Midway & Kidway.

PaintCare Promotional Exhibit

From buying and storing paint to using it efficiently, giving away unused paint and recycling the rest, PaintCare’s exhibit showcases that need-to-know info and fun games.

Located at the southeast corner of Wright Avenue and Underwood Street. Friday, Aug. 25 only, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsors for a Day: Mall of America (Aug. 24), Now Hiring (Aug. 29) and Nonprofit Showcase (Aug. 30)

Mall of America (Aug. 24)

Metro-wide 911 Centers (Aug. 29)

Northstar Bus Lines (Aug. 29)

Transportation Security Administration (Aug. 29)

The Autism Society of Minnesota (AuSM) (Aug. 30)

Can Do Canines (Aug. 30)

Minnesota Alliance With Youth (Aug. 30)

People for PSEO (Aug. 30)

Save the Boundary Waters (Aug. 30)

Located on the corner of Wright Avenue and Underwood Street.

In the Community – 12 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths – and dozens more at the fair – to learn more about their work: Air Force Recruiting, Animal Humane Society, Bethany Global University, Cultural Destinations, Medtronic, Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Genealogical Society, Octapharma Plasma Inc., Sendoff-Funerals Reimagined, Visting Angels and WDGY Radio.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Unique Gifts & Specialty Items – 10 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths, plus hundreds more, for an amazing array of unique, hard-to-find gifts:

Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, The Funky Zebra Boutique, Held Companies, Lip Esteem, Origami by Kannika, Resurrected Journals, Rugged History Beard Co., Rust and Rose Boutique, Someplace Special and Stuff-n-Luv.

Located throughout the fairgrounds

Threads & Accessories – 6 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths for apparel and accessories: Always Northern Permanent Jewelry, Earth Clay, Fan Girl MN, Leon Leather Co. Inc., Pria Handmade Accessories and The Vermont Flannel Company.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Foodie Fun – 6 New Vendors

Some new things to try for State Fair foodies: Black Tie Caramel, Classic City Candy Company, Hepp’s Salt Co., K-Mama Sauce, Riffs Smokehouse and Whiskey in a Week.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Handcrafted Home & Garden Décor – 5 New Vendors

For your home and garden: Jordan’s Jungle Inc.; LoneTree Designs; Naomi Events; Roots, Shoots & Leaves; and Swinford Designs.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Sporting Goods & Pet Products – 2 New Vendors

Bullseye Bow and Rufflect Dog Bandanas.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Home Solutions – 4 New Vendors

Leaf Home Water Solutions, Mickman Brothers Inc., Pump and Meter Inc. and Tuff Shed.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.