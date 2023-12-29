122 people rescued on Upper Red Lake Friday evening: Sheriff’s Office

122 people were rescued from an ice chunk that had detached from the main ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County on Friday evening.

According to authorities, at 4:57p.m., the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received a call that around 100 people were stranded on the detached ice, with more than 30 feet of open water separating them from shore.

Before emergency responders arrived, bystanders attempted to evacuate people via a canoe, according to authorities, resulting in four people falling into the open water. They were brought back to warm up in a fishing shelter.

At 7:37 p.m., authorities determined that all stranded fishermen needing to be evacuated had been brought to the main shoreline.

The incident marks the fifth time in a week authorities have been dispatched to rescue people on Upper Red Lake due to ice conditions.

Numerous ice rescues have happened throughout the month of December, despite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) repeatedly warning of thin ice conditions.