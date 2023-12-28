Minnesota lake ice is unsafe or non-existent across the state, DNR warns
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The unseasonably warm winter has left Twin Cities waterways wide open, but a City of Edina employee wanted to be sure.
In a video posted to the Centennial Lakes Park Instagram account, the employee brings his ice measuring tools to the popular skating pond to do an ice check. The warm weather and recent rain have left the water open, but he needed to be sure (watch the comical video in the player above).
Ice conditions degraded across Minnesota
While lake ice is virtually non-existent in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, there is some ice on Minnesota waterways if you head north. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday sent a press release reminding people that widespread rain and unseasonably warm weather as of late have degraded ice conditions across the state.
"Most years, the ice would be thick enough by now for vehicles and wheelhouses, and we’d be seeing a steady procession of them heading north," Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said. "But this year isn’t ‘most years,’ and the ice is changing constantly. It’s absolutely vital that anyone who heads out checks the thickness frequently, pays close attention to the weather, and has a plan in case the worst happens and they wind up in the water."
The DNR says deluxe fish houses or wheelhouses have become popular on area lakes over the holidays, but conditions this winter mean few, if any, waterways have thick enough ice for these types of ice structures. In fact, in recent days, DNR conservation officers and county sheriff's deputies across Minnesota have responded to instances of fish houses and recreation vehicles falling through the ice.
Ice safety guidelines
The DNR says the ice is never 100% safe, but there are some guidelines to help minimize the risk. Among them:
- Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).
- Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.
- Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.
- Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.
- Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.
- Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.
- Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there’s adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.