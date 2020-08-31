10 more people charged in connection to unrest in downtown Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Ten more people were charged in connection to the unrest in downtown Minneapolis that took place on Aug. 26-27.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, there are now 26 felony charges connected to the looting that occurred.
The most recent charges include nine burglary charges and one drug possession charge. Seven of the 10 people are Minneapolis residents.
Prosecutors said the individuals committed crimes as unrest broke out after the death of a man in downtown. Police said that man, the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the afternoon, turned the gun on himself as officers approached him. However, rumors spread online that the incident had been in fact a police shooting. Fueled by the rumors, a crowd began to gather at the scene on Nicollet Mall, ultimately leading to windows being smashed at businesses and looting in the area.
A curfew was issued in Minneapolis Wednesday evening and again on Thursday to clear the streets.
The most recent charges include:
- Daniel Lamoreaux-Enno, 29, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at a business near the 6000 block of Portland Avenue South on Aug. 27.
- Jerrode Johnson, 36, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at Centre Village located at 433 South 7th Street on Aug. 26.
- Krista Gonsior, 39, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at Centre Village located at 433 South 7th Street on Aug. 26
- Justin Rock-Fairbanks, 24, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at Foot Locker located at 23 S 7th Street on Aug. 26.
- Marquies Scott, 22, of Medina, with third-degree burglary at Foot Locker located at 23 S 7th Street on Aug. 26.
- Gregory Lee, 25, of Minneapolis, with second-degree burglary at a clinic in the area of 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Aug. 26.
- Bryant Wheeler, 50, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at a Speedway in Minneapolis on Aug. 26.
- Martell Tolbert, 41, of Bloomington, with third-degree burglary at a restaurant near Second Avenue South and South Tenth Street on Aug. 27.
- Hanz Williams, 23, of Burnsville, with third-degree burglary at a restaurant near Second Avenue South and South Tenth Street on Aug. 27.
- Devon Holt, 30, with fifth-degree drug possession on Aug. 27.