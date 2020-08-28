16 people facing charges for looting this week in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against 16 people who were allegedly involved in looting in Minneapolis Wednesday night.
Prosecutors say these individuals committed crimes as unrest broke out after the death of a man in downtown. Police say that man, the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the afternoon, turned the gun on himself as officers approached him.
However, rumors spread online that the incident had been in fact a police shooting. Fueled by the rumors, a crowd began to gather at the scene on Nicollet Mall, ultimately leading to windows being smashed at businesses and looting in the area.
A curfew was issued in Minneapolis Wednesday evening and again on Thursday to clear the streets. No curfew is in effect for Friday night, however.
The following people have been charged:
- Mubashir Jeilani, 25, of Minneapolis, with second-degree burglary at a CVS Pharmacy located at 2001 Nicollet Avenue on Aug. 26.
- Jason Graves, 23, of Brooklyn Park, with third-degree burglary at a store in the 100 block of West Grant Street on Aug.
- Gerald Wright, 30, of St. Paul, with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South 7th Street on Aug. 26.
- Avarial McIntosh, 18, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South 7th Street on Aug. 26.
- Armando Ovando, 21, of Lake Elmo, with third-degree burglary at a downtown business on South 7th Street on Aug. 26. 27-CR-20-18692,
- Terry Rean, 50, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at a business near 12th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 26.
- Asante Simmons, 26, of Bloomington, with third-degree assault and third-degree burglary for looting from a Foot Locker at 7th Street and then assaulting an officer who attempted to stop her from stealing the goods in a nearby underground parking garage on Aug. 26.
- Yoal Ruei, 18, of Coon Rapids, with third-degree burglary near 12th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 26.
- Andrew Kephart, 19, of Aston, with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar on Aug. 26.
- Timothy Strong, 48, of St. Paul, with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar on Aug. 26.
- Jahmori Hunter, 18, of White Bear Lake, with third-degree burglary at the Saloon Bar on Aug. 26.
- David Smith, 22, of Minneapolis, with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 27.
- Keeshowna Carney, 20, of St. Cloud, with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 27.
- Phillip Scott, 21, of Brooklyn Park, with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 27.
- Shantel Scott, 20, of Brooklyn Park, with third-degree burglary at Pixie Liquor in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 27.
- Maia Smith, 20, of Minneapolis with second-degree burglary near the 2000 block of Nicollet Avenue South on Aug. 27.