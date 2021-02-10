1 injured in crash that took down power lines in Savage, Minnesota

One person was injured in a crash that took down some power lines in Savage, Minnesota.

A car hit a power pole along County Road 42, causing the power lines to come down on the vehicle, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

An overnight crash on County Road 42 took down some power lines in Savage, Minnesota overnight. (FOX 9)

One person was taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes of County Road 42 will be closed in the area until the power lines can be repaired, which the sheriff’s office said could take all day.

