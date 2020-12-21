1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing in Sand Creek Township, Minnesota

One person is seriously injured and another is in custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Sand Creek Township, Minnesota, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

At 3:03 p.m. Jordan police officers responded to a report that someone had been stabbed with a knife in the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane. When they arrived, they took a 23-year-old Jordan man into custody. Scott County deputies found a 23-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries, who was later taken by helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and is in custody at the Scott County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.