Expand / Collapse search

1 in 6 Minnesotans has at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - One in six Minnesotans has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Wednesday. 

The latest Minnesota Department of Health data shows 928,963 Minnesotans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 484,383 are fully vaccinated, which is around 17% and 9% of the state's population respectively. 

Over 54% of Minnesota seniors now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according MDH data, which is accurate as of March 1. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is "highly confident" that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility.

VACCINE TIMELINE: Find out when you will get your COVID-19 vaccine

MDH said 161,010 more Minnesotans will get access to a COVID-19 vaccine this week. The state's weekly vaccine allocation includes 45,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.

Merck helps produce vaccine as Biden says US will have vaccines for all adults by end of May

Merck will help produce the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as President Biden says the country will have enough vaccines for all adults by end of May.

Meanwhile, health officials reported 788 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths Wednesday. Of the newly reported deaths, seven were residents in long-term care facilities.

The 788 newly reported cases were among 20,512 tests conducted in the last 24-hour period, a 3.8% positivity rate. MDH says anything over 5% is a concern.

The state has seen 486,434 cases and 6,507 deaths since the start of the pandemic.