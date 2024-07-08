Falen joins Jason Show as new co-host

A familiar voice throughout the Twin Cities will now be a regular in front of your TV.

Falen Bonsett – known as simply Falen to many – will be Jason Matheson’s new co-host on the Jason Show.

She spent more than a decade with people during their morning commute on KDWB's The Dave Ryan Show, before announcing she would step down earlier this year to co-host a show in the afternoon on KDWB.

In June, longtime co-host Kendall Mark announced she would be leaving her position alongside Jason, later revealing she would be heading to myTalk 107.1 to debut "The Brittany & Kendall Show" with co-host Brittany Arneson.



Falen previously filled in on the Jason Show earlier this year when Kendall was on maternity leave, and the rest is history!

You can expect to see her full-time, Monday-Friday, alongside Jason at 10 a.m. on FOX 9 and FOX Local.