Mounds View residents vote ‘no’ on organized trash collection system

The Brief The City of Mounds View had a question on its ballot on whether to have a city-designated trash and recycling hauler, instead of the current competitive market. Just under 40% of people voted in favor of the idea, while 60.52% of people voted "no" for the ballot question. The City of Anoka had a similar question on their ballot, with the majority of residents voting against it.



Residents of Mounds View voted against having a city-organized solid waste collection program in a ballot question on Tuesday.

Ballot question

The City of Mounds View asked residents whether it should adopt a city-organized trash collection program in which trash, recycling and other solid waste would be collected by one city-designated hauler, instead of the current competitive market where residents can choose between five licensed garbage haulers, according to the city’s website.

Residents could vote "yes" in favor of an organized collection, or vote "no" and keep the competitive market.

The results

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website said 3,777 people, or 60.52% of the total vote, were against an organized solid waste collection program and wanted to keep the competitive market.

Meanwhile, 2,464 people, or 39.48% of the total vote, voted "yes" in favor of the option.

What else?

Residents of Anoka faced a similar question on their ballot as to whether to implement an organized garbage, recycling and yard waste collection system.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's website shows that 4,686 people, 51.98% of the total vote, are against the city having a single organized collection service.

The "yes" option garnered 4,329 votes, or 48.02% of the total vote.