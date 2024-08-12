2024 Elections in Minnesota: How to register to vote, find your polling place

Minnesota's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Here's everything you need to know.

What's on the Minnesota primary ballot?

Tuesday's primary will decide partisan races that will be on the ballot for the November general election. Not only will Minnesotans get to narrow the field for the Minnesota Legislature and Congress, but on some ballots, they will get to vote in county, city and school board races.

Among the races FOX 9 will watch closely is the Democratic primary in Minneapolis between Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. This is a rematch from 2022 when Omar won the primary against Samuels.

In Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, the Republican place between incumbent Michell Fischach and businessman Steve Boyd will be watched closely.

At the state level, control of the Minnesota Senate will be decided this November. Two Democrats are running against each other on Tuesday hoping to get on the general election ballot after Minnesota state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat, resigned her seat as she seeks to be elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Third Congressional District. As a result, there will be a special election for District 45, which includes portions of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Orono, in the Minnesota Senate. That race could determine if Democrats or Republicans control the state Senate (after Morrison's departure, representation in the state Senate is tied 33-33). Two DFLers are seeking a place on the November ballot — Emily Reitan and former state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart. The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Republican Kathleen Fowke for the seat.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is heavily favored to win her Democratic primary as she seeks her fourth term on the November ballot. However, several Republican candidates are seeking to challenge her by winning their August primary.

Meanwhile, judicial elections will also be held this November, including for the Minnesota Supreme Court. Two Minnesota Supreme Court judges are facing contested elections. On the Minnesota Court of Appeals, one of the 19 judges is facing a contested race.

In the November general election, all voters will have the following races on their general election ballot:

U.S. President

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

State Representative

Judicial seats

Some Minnesota voters may also have one or more of these races on their ballot:

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

You can check to see everything that's on your primary and general election ballot here.

What time do polls open?

Most polls open on Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

However, in elections that are only for cities, towns, and/or school districts, polling places located in the Twin Cities metro area do not have to open until 10 a.m. Those outside the metropolitan area do not have to open until 5 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Voting booths during the Michigan state-wide primary at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Find your polling place at mnvotes.org/pollfinder. You can also get a map and directions to your polling place.

How to register to vote/check your voter registration in MN?

You can check your voter registration or register to vote at mnvotes.org.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location.

To register at your polling place on Election Day (or at an early voting location), you need to bring one of the following for proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

College student ID with housing list

Colleges and universities may send election officials a student housing list. If you are on the list, show your college photo ID to complete your registration.

Valid registration in the same precinct

If you are registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, you only need to tell the election judge your previous name or address.

Notice of Late Registration

If you registered to vote within 20 days of the election, you may get a Notice of Late Registration in the mail. Bring it with you and use it as your proof of residence to register.

Staff person of a residential facility

If you live in a residential facility, a staff person can go with you to the polling place to confirm your address.

The staff person must prove their employment at the facility. There are several ways to do this, including by showing an employee badge.

There are 2 other ways to register to vote

Note: Registration temporarily closes 20 days before the election and opens again on Election Day for voters who register at their polling place.

Register online: You can register to vote online at mnvotes.org. To register to vote online, you will need an email address and either your Minnesota driver’s license, Minnesota ID card or the last four digits of your social security number. If you do not have those things, you can use a paper application.

Register on paper: You can download and print a voter registration application from mnvotes.org. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at either your county election office or to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office at

Secretary of State

60 Empire Dr.

Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55103

How to vote early before Election Day, Nov. 5?

Voting early in person:

Locations offering early voting for federal, state, or county elections are typically open during normal business hours. In addition, they must be open the last Saturday before Election Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the day before Election Day until 5 p.m.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can still vote early in person if you show proof of residence (more on this below).

The last day to vote early in person is on Monday, Nov. 4.

Voting early by mail:

You can apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you online here. If you're going this route, be sure to apply for a ballot early enough so election officials can mail you your ballot – and so you can return it – by Election Day.

If you are voting early by mail, your ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted. You can return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot. You can drop off ballots for up to three other voters, but you will need to show an ID with your name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else. You may not drop off your ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

Absentee voters must have a witness sign their ballot envelope and ballots must be received by Election Day to count.

You can track the status of your absentee ballot at mnvotes.org to confirm it was received and accepted without a problem.

