Minnesota election results: Roundup of 2025 local races

The Brief Voters across Minnesota are choosing their next mayors, city council members, and voting in school board races and for school funding requests. Here's a look at local race results in Minnesota from Election Day 2025.



Voters across Minnesota headed to the polls on Tuesday in municipal and school board races, headlined by elections for Minneapolis and St. Paul mayor.

Below, you'll find a roundup of election results from across the state.

Minneapolis mayor

Fifteen candidates were on the ballot for the 2025 mayoral race, including incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term. Sen. Omar Fateh is expected to be Mayor Frey's biggest challenger in the race.

While Frey had the most first choice votes, he did not claim the majority needed to win the race in the first round. Second and third choice votes will be counted on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Read more about the race and results here.

St. Paul mayor

Five people ran for mayor in the St. Paul mayoral race, including incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, who was seeking a third term. However, Mayor Carter was defeated by Kaohly Her.

The race was close, with Her leading Carter by fewer than 2,000 votes in the second ranked-choice vote round. After round one, Carter held a slight lead, 40.83% to Her's 38.4% of the vote. Because no candidate reached the 50 percent threshold, the mayoral election was sent to a second round.

In Round 2, Her earned the majority of the vote and the projected win.

Here are the results for the St. Paul mayor race.

Senate District 47 special election

This special election chooses who finishes former Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's term in office after she was convicted of first-degree burglary and resigned her seat over the summer.

DFL candidate Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger easily defeated GOP candidate Dwight Droau. The District 47 win gives the DFL a 34-33 advantage in the Senate, while the House remains split even between parties for the upcoming session.

Here are the results of the Senate District 47 special election.

Senate District 29 special election

This special election is to fill the vacant seat left by Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July 2025.

Michael Holmstrom Jr., a Republican, easily defeated Louis McNutt, a Democrat. Senate District 29 is seen as a safe Republican seat. Anderson won his seat 68-32% in 2022.

Here are the results of the Senate District 29 special election.

Minneapolis city council race

The results have broken up the progressive block on the council, which had a veto-proof majority coming into the election. Incumbent Katie Cashman has been voted out in Ward 7, with Elizabeth Shaffer taking her place on the council.

Currently, there are three new council members, but Ward 5 is too close to call at this time and is going to a second ballot.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota school district funding requests

Dozens of Minnesota school districts are asking taxpayers to approve new funding, including referendum requests that would fund measures for cybersecurity upgrades to new gyms, as well as requests to help with every day costs the district is facing.

There are more than 90 funding requests on ballots this year.

Read more about the results here.

Minnesota school board races

Several school districts have school board races on the ballot, including Anoka-Hennepin, the largest district in the state.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Twin Cities metro area city council races

Several Minnesota cities have city council races on the ballot, including Minneapolis.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota mayoral races

Several Minnesota cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have mayoral races on the ballot.

Kaohly Her is the projected winner of the St. Paul mayoral race, while the Minneapolis mayoral race is heading to another round of rank choice voting to determine a winner.

You can find the results of mayoral races for cities including Circle Pines, Hopkins, Lino Lakes, Minnetonka, Rushford, St. Peter and White Bear Lake here.

St. Paul ballot questions

Voters in St. Paul went to the polls to vote on two ballot questions, including a school funding referendum and a question about civil fines.

The question on administrative citations passed with 68% of voters choosing yes, while 32% of people voted against the measure. The Administrative Citations initiative would help grant authority for the city to issue civil fines for violations instead of only relying on criminal citations. The proposed change, which received a unanimous 7-0 vote from the City Council in late 2024 with the support of Mayor Melvin Carter, aims to create a more balanced system and avoid overcriminalization.

The second question, a school district funding referendum, also passed with 65% voting in favor. St. Paul Public Schools' operating levy request would "help protect our academically challenging and engaging programs so every student can access the opportunities they deserve," according to the district.

The levy would generate approximately $37.2 million per year in additional revenue for the district, and would be approximately $26 more per month or $309 per year in property taxes for a St. Paul home valued at $289,200, the district states.

Here are the results of the St. Paul ballot questions.

Minnesota ballot questions

Four Minnesota cities have questions on their ballots this year, including Duluth, Hopkins, Prior Lake and St. Paul. Here are the results.

Duluth residents voted yes to the right to repair ordinance. Hopkins residence voted yes to having even-year elections. Hopkins residents voted yes for a mayor to have a four-year term. Prior Lake residents voted against $60 million in funding for parks. St. Paul residents voted in favor of having administrative citations.

Here are the results for the city's ballot questions.