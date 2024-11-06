Minnesota election results: Rochester school referendum passed by voters

The Brief Residents in Rochester passed a $19 million school district referendum while also voting in the presidential election on their 2024 ballot. Proponents say the additional influx of capital will prevent school closures, preserve jobs, and keep class sizes small, but will also raise property taxes. A $10 million measure focused on equipment and technology failed last year, and the district relied on a Mayo Clinic donation to avoid cuts.



Voters in Rochester have passed a referendum that school district officials said is needed to help keep class sizes low, preserve employees and potentially keep schools from closing.

Vote results

A total of 39,838 people voted for the measure, allowing it to pass with 57% of the vote. The votes against the measure reached 30,058, or 43% of the total vote. You can find the results of the election here.

Rochester residents also elected three new school board members:

Don Barlow earned 38,171 votes, or 68.53% of the total, in the race for School Board Member Position 1.

Karen MacLaughlin earned 33,577 votes, or 58.84% of the total, in the race for School Board Member Position 3.

Stephanie M. Whitehorn earned 31,830 votes, or 58.82% of the total, in the race for School Board Member Position 7.

Background

Rochester officials said the referendum will inject more than $19 million a year into the school district’s coffers, which would help prevent district building closures, among other efforts.

The measure will raise property taxes on a $350,000 home by $29 a month, according to the district.

A similar measure called for $10 million per year via a levy that would be focused exclusively on equipment and technology, but it failed in November 2023.

After voters rejected the measure, Mayo Clinic donated the $10 million, allowing the district to stave off school closures and avoid other cuts.



Throughout its last two years, the district has made $21 million in budget cuts already.