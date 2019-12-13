Wind and cold temps will make for freezing Saturday across Minnesota

article

Get ready for another blast of cold weather this weekend as dropping temps and winds will make for a freezing Saturday in Minnesota.

While no significant snow is expected over the weekend, winds from the northwest will kick up Saturday, plunging "feels like" temperatures across the state below zero throughout the day. By Saturday evening, wind chills will dip below zero in the metro with areas in northwest Minnesota seeing wind chill temps double digits into the negative.

Sunday isn't looking any better in the metro with the high for the day sticking in the single digits.