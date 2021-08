article

A second day of much-need rain rolled through parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Areas like Eau Claire reported about 4 inches of rainfall, while MSP Airport saw about 1 inch by 9 a.m.

Rain totals:

Eau Claire: 4.09"

MSP: 1.05"

Chanhassen: 0.87"

Hastings: 0.71"

Red Wing: 0.66"

Flying Cloud Airport: 0.37"

St. Cloud: 0.20"