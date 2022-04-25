Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County, Roseau County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Weather forecast: Gray and cold Monday in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Monday forecast: Gray skies, drier afternoon

Mist and drizzle are in store for the Twin Cities Monday morning, followed by drier weather in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Tuesday.

(FOX 9) - A chilly, wet morning is in store for Monday, though things will dry up by the early afternoon. 

There will be a general drying trend on Monday, with mist and drizzle across the Twin Cities in the morning and dryer after that. Though it'll be brutally chilly for this time of year, with temperatures in the 30s and breezy. 

It'll remain cloudy and gray for much of the day. Clouds will start thinning around sunset. Overnight lows will be well below freezing. 

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the sun returns and it'll be much calmer. Though it'll still be cool with highs in the middle 40s.