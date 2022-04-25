Weather forecast: Gray and cold Monday in Minnesota

A chilly, wet morning is in store for Monday, though things will dry up by the early afternoon.

There will be a general drying trend on Monday, with mist and drizzle across the Twin Cities in the morning and dryer after that. Though it'll be brutally chilly for this time of year, with temperatures in the 30s and breezy.

It'll remain cloudy and gray for much of the day. Clouds will start thinning around sunset. Overnight lows will be well below freezing.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the sun returns and it'll be much calmer. Though it'll still be cool with highs in the middle 40s.