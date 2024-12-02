MN weather: Warmest fall on record in the Twin Cities

article

The Brief It was the warmest fall on record when combining all of our high and low temperatures for the months of September, October and November. The year of 2024 ended up beating out 2016 for the top spot by more than a degree, despite our frigid Thanksgiving weekend. Six of the top 10 on our list of warmest falls have all occurred in the last 15 years.



Despite a quite chilly Thanksgiving holiday, the fall months ended up being the warmest on record in the Twin Cities.

We finished November with a six-day stretch below average, which was by far the longest stretch of below-average temperatures we experienced all season, helping to make this year top our list. This wasn't a huge surprise because our fall months continue to trend warmer over the last couple of decades.

Fall temperatures.

While there have certainly been some exceptions, nearly every fall since 2010 has been well above our 30-year climate average.

The Twin Cities, and Minnesota as a whole for that matter, are not alone. Almost the entirety of the Lower 48 was above average over the fall, with many areas experiencing their top 20 warmest dating back to roughly 1900.